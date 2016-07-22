FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cilic splits with coach Ivanisevic
July 22, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Cilic splits with coach Ivanisevic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 6/7/16 Croatia's Marin Cilic in action against Switzerland's Roger FedererPaul Childs

(Reuters) - Marin Cilic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic after three years, the world number 12 has said.

"I am no longer working with my coach Goran Ivanisevic," Cilic, who won the 2014 U.S. Open under the former Wimbledon champion, said on his website.

"We have started to work together in September 2013 and we had a lot of success during that period, especially winning the US Open in 2014.

"It was a huge privilege to work with Goran, I enjoyed our work all this time and Goran helped me to reach many goals.

"Unfortunately, the road we were sharing on this journey is separating and I wish only the best for Goran in the future."

The pair last worked together at Wimbledon, where Cilic surrendered a two-set lead to lose to Roger Federer in the quarter-finals.

Cilic was part of Croatia's 3-2 comeback win over the United States in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom

