Ferrer breezes into Cincinnati final

David Ferrer (ESP) returns a shot against Julien Benneteau (not pictured) on day six of the Western and Southern Open tennis tournament at Linder Family Tennis Center. Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Sixth seed David Ferrer barely broke sweat as he eased into the final of the Western and Southern Open final in Cincinnati with a 6-3 6-2 win over Frenchman Julien Benneteau on Saturday.

Ferrer, who has reached at least the quarter-finals of all four tournaments he has played since crashing out of Wimbledon in the second round, needed just 71 minutes to earn his sixth victory in 10 meetings with Benneteau.

The 32-year-old Spaniard, playing in his first semi-final in 11 trips to Cincinnati, saved the one break point he faced and did not double fault all match long against Benneteau who was coming off a surprise win over third seed Stanislas Wawrinka.

Ferrer, seeking his second title of 2014, next meets second seed Roger Federer or big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic.