Radwanska withdraws from Cincinnati
#Sports News
August 16, 2013 / 1:21 AM / in 4 years

Radwanska withdraws from Cincinnati

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return to Varvara Lepchenko of the U.S. during their women's singles tennis match at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio August 14, 2013. REUTERS/John Sommers II

CINCINNATI (Reuters) - Fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland withdrew from the Western and Southern Open for personal reasons on Thursday, sending defending champion Li Na of China through to the semi-finals.

Radwanska had earlier beaten Russian Elena Vesnina 6-0 6-2 to advance to the quarter-finals but withdrew from the tournament to attend her grandfather’s funeral.

“I‘m very sorry that I have to withdraw from the tournament. Unfortunately, my grand-dad passed away last Sunday,” said Radwanska in a statement.

”The funeral is going to be Saturday and I need to be there.

”I am disappointed to not continue with the tournament, especially because of my form so far this week.

“It was a difficult decision, but I need to be go home and be with my family.”

Reporting by Steve Keating in Cincinnati; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
