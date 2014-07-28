FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dimitrov, Monfils out of Washington tournament
July 28, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Dimitrov, Monfils out of Washington tournament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Grigor Dimitrov and Gael Monfils have withdrawn from this week’s Citi Open Tournament, it was announced on Sunday.

Dimitrov, who was the No. 3 seed, was diagnosed with flu and sinus infection.

“We will miss having Grigor as a part of this year’s tournament, but his health is priority number one,” said Jeff Newman, tournament director. “We hope he gets better quickly and wish him great success for the rest of the year.”

Monfils withdraws for the second straight week because of a knee injury.

The Citi Open is the second tournament in the U.S. Open series which offers a $1 million (588 million pounds) bonus at the U.S. Open for the player at the top of the standings.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

