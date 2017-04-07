FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Tennis: CAS upholds Mexican player's appeal against match-fixing ban
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 7, 2017 / 10:41 PM / 4 months ago

Tennis: CAS upholds Mexican player's appeal against match-fixing ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Mexican player Daniel Garza has successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against a six-month ban and $5,000 fine for match-fixing, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said on Friday.

The 31-year-old, ranked 2,054 in singles, was suspended on Oct. 18 last year after a TIU investigation ruled that he had attempted to influence the outcome of a match at an ITF Futures tournament in Calabasas, California, in March 2015.

However, following the CAS ruling, Garza, who achieved a career-high ranking of 294th in 2012, is eligible to resume playing with immediate effect. The CAS panel also awarded him 3,000 Swiss francs ($2,970) toward his legal costs.

Reporting by Ken Ferris, editing by Ed Osmond

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.