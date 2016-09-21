FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Frenchman Lestienne banned after accepting betting charges
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 21, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Frenchman Lestienne banned after accepting betting charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French tennis player Constant Lestienne has been suspended for seven months and fined $10,000 after admitting to charges of betting on 220 matches, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said in a statement on Wednesday.

A TIU investigation confirmed that the 24-year-old placed bets on matches through online accounts between February 2012 and June 2015. None of the bets involved matches in which Lestienne, a career-high 164th in the men's singles world rankings, played.

World tennis was rocked in January by allegations that the game's authorities had failed to deal with widespread match-fixing in the sport.

The authorities rejected media reports that 16 players who have been ranked in the top 50 had been repeatedly flagged to the TIU over suspicions they had thrown matches in the past decade.

The TIU was established in 2008 to enforce the sport's zero tolerance policy toward gambling related corruption.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.