FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banned umpire who worked at U.S. Open suspended for 10 years
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 19, 2016 / 5:35 PM / a year ago

Banned umpire who worked at U.S. Open suspended for 10 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A Croatian umpire who officiated at the U.S. Open while serving a 12-month suspension has been banned for 10 years, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Tuesday.

Denis Pitner was suspended by the ITF last August, but went on to work as a linesman at the U.S. Open in September, due to what The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said was a “flaw” in their system.

The ITF said in a statement that Pitner had now been banned until 2026 after being found guilty of offences, including his failure to notify the USTA that his certification had been suspended prior to the U.S. Open.

He was also found guilty of misrepresentation in officiating at the 2016 Qatar Open and in an application to officiate at Wimbledon.

Pitner was originally suspended after sending information about a player to a coach during a tournament and regularly logging on to a betting account from which bets were placed on tennis matches.

The USTA said in February that Pitner had already picked up his accreditation to work at the U.S. Open before they were notified of his ban.

They said they would be investigating why his credentials to work at the tournament were not later canceled.

Tennis launched an independent review panel (IRP) last January after widespread allegations of corruption in the sport. It will take at least a year to complete its investigations.

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.