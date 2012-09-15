FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Injured Del Potro pulls out of Davis Cup decider
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 15, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

Injured Del Potro pulls out of Davis Cup decider

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro has pulled out of Sunday’s first singles in the Davis Cup semi-final against Czech Republic because of an injury to his right wrist.

Captain Martin Jaite said Del Potro, who almost withdrew earlier in the week, was feeling more pain in his wrist after his three-set win over Radek Stepanek in Friday’s opening singles.

“Juan Martin will not be in tomorrow’s first singles and he will be replaced by Carlos Berlocq,” Jaite told a news conference.

The loss of world number eight Del Potro gives Czech Republic, who are 2-1 up after winning Saturday’s doubles, an excellent chance of reaching the final.

World number six Berdych and Stepanek beat Eduardo Schwank and debutant Berlocq 6-3 6-4 6-3 in two hours 37 minutes.

Reporting by Rex Gowar; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.