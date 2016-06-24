FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
June 24, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Del Potro set to make Davis Cup return after four years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Madrid Open - Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina v Dominic Thiem of Austria - Madrid, Spain - 3/5/16 Del Potro serves.Susana Vera

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro is returning to Davis Cup action for Argentina after a four-year absence due to wrist injuries and differences with the previous management.

Del Potro, fighting his way back up the rankings this year after a second operation on his left wrist, was named on Friday in Argentina’s team to visit Italy in their July 15-17 World Group quarter-final.

Captain Daniel Orsanic, whose team overcame Poland in the first round, also named Juan Monaco, Federico Delbonis and Guido Pella.

Del Potro, world number four in January 2010 but now ranked 164, last played Davis Cup in the 2012 semi-final against Czech Republic but quit the team over differences with former captain Martin Jaite and leading player David Nalbandian.

The 1.98 metre Argentine had surgery once on his right wrist and twice on the left since 2010.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
