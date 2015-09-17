FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goffin starts for Belgium in Davis Cup against Argentina
September 17, 2015 / 3:44 PM / 2 years ago

Goffin starts for Belgium in Davis Cup against Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

David Goffin of Belgium returns a shot to Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain on day five of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s David Goffin will take on Argentina’s Federico Delbonis in the opening match of their Davis Cup semi-final on Friday as the host country seek to reach their first final for over a century.

Goffin, the world number 15 who has won the two Davis Cup matches he has played this year, will start as favorite on the hard court in Brussels against the 65th-ranked clay specialist Delbonis.

Argentina’s top player Leonardo Mayer will face Steve Darcis in Friday’s second rubber. Darcis won their only ever previous meeting four years ago.

Belgium last reached the Davis Cup final in 1904 and they lost it 3-2 to France at Wimbledon.

Argentina will be playing their 10th semi-final in 14 years, although they have won only four of those ties and then lost each time in the final.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Clare Lovell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
