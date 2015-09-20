FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goffin keeps Belgium's Davis Cup hopes alive
U.S.
Mexico
Brexit
#Sports News
September 20, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Goffin keeps Belgium's Davis Cup hopes alive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman (L) shakes hands with Belgium's David Goffin after their semi-final match of the Davis Cup at Forest National arena in Brussels, Belgium September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgium’s hopes of reaching their first Davis Cup final in over a century remained alive when world number 15 David Goffin comfortably beat Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in the fourth rubber to take their semi-final into a decisive final singles.

Goffin won 6-3 6-2 6-1 in just over an hour and a half.

The final rubber will see Belgium’s Steve Darcis face off Argentina’s Federico Delbonis with the winning nation facing Britain in the final after Andy Murray secured an unbeatable 3-1 lead over Australia earlier on Sunday.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
