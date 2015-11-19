Belgium plans extra security for Davis Cup final

Men's Singles - Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain. Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Next week’s Davis Cup final between Belgium and Great Britain will go ahead with increased security in the wake of the Paris attacks, which involved Brussels-based jihadists, organizers said on Thursday.

The British team, featuring Andy and Jamie Murray, are bidding to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936 and will face Belgium, who have never won the competition, on clay in the city of Ghent.

Tennis Vlaanderen, which administers tennis in the region, said it had already talked to the interior minister, police and independent security experts.

“There will be measures taken, some of them visible, some not,” a spokeswoman said, without giving details.

Belgium, whose team include David Goffin and Steve Darcis, are appearing in their first Davis Cup final for 111 years -- when they were beaten by the British Isles.