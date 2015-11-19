FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgium plans extra security for Davis Cup final
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 19, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium plans extra security for Davis Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Men's Singles - Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts during his match against Rafael Nadal of Spain. Reuters / Suzanne Plunkett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Next week’s Davis Cup final between Belgium and Great Britain will go ahead with increased security in the wake of the Paris attacks, which involved Brussels-based jihadists, organizers said on Thursday.

The British team, featuring Andy and Jamie Murray, are bidding to win the Davis Cup for the first time since 1936 and will face Belgium, who have never won the competition, on clay in the city of Ghent.

Tennis Vlaanderen, which administers tennis in the region, said it had already talked to the interior minister, police and independent security experts.

“There will be measures taken, some of them visible, some not,” a spokeswoman said, without giving details.

Belgium, whose team include David Goffin and Steve Darcis, are appearing in their first Davis Cup final for 111 years -- when they were beaten by the British Isles.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop,; Editing by Neville Dalton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.