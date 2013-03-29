FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berdych to miss Czech Davis Cup quarter-final
March 29, 2013 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

Berdych to miss Czech Davis Cup quarter-final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych returns a shot to France's Richard Gasquet in their men's singles quarter finals match at the Sony Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

PRAGUE (Reuters) - World number six Tomas Berdych will miss Czech Republic’s Davis Cup quarter-final next week when the champions take on Kazakhstan.

Berdych dropped out after losing Thursday’s Sony Open quarter-final against Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3 6-3 in Miami.

“Last night’s match was the last straw for me,” he told the Czech Davis Cup Facebook page.

“I woke up this morning and my shoulder hurt so much that it was clear I would not be able to play in Kazakhstan.”

The Czech team will now be Radek Stepanek, Lukas Rosol, Jan Hajek and Ivo Minar.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Tony Jimenez

