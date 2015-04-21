FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray pleased with choice of Queen's as Davis Cup venue
#Sports News
April 21, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Murray pleased with choice of Queen's as Davis Cup venue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Mar 31, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Andy Murray celebrates after his match against Kevin Anderson (not pictured) on day nine of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY

LONDON (Reuters) - World number three Andy Murray has welcomed the choice of the Queen’s Club grass courts to host Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final against France from July 17-19.

Britain, who were beaten in the last eight by Italy last year, will take on Australia or Kazakhstan in the semi-finals if they beat the 2014 runners-up.

“Queen’s will be a perfect venue,” Murray said on the Lawn Tennis Association’s website (www.lta.org.uk) on Tuesday.

“I’ve been playing at Queen’s for 10 years now, so I feel very at home there as do the rest of the British team. Fingers crossed it’s a memorable summer for British tennis.”

Murray has a special fondness for the London venue, having won the Wimbledon warm-up tournament there three times in his career.

Queen’s will be hosting a Davis Cup tie for the first time since 1990 when Britain were thrashed 5-0 by France.

Britain reached the last eight with a 3-2 victory over the United States in Glasgow last month, Murray spearheading their efforts by beating John Isner and Donald Young in his singles matches.

The hosts have also received a boost by Slovenian-born Ajaz Bedene taking up UK citizenship at the start of April, the world number 94 immediately becoming Britain’s number two ranked player.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
