Murray brothers carry Britain to brink of Davis Cup semi-final

Tennis - Great Britain v France - Davis Cup World Group Quarter Final - Queen?s Club, London - 18/7/15 Great Britain's Andy Murray and Jamie Murray in action during their doubles match against Jo Wilfried Tsonga and Nicolas Mahut of France Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

LONDON (Reuters) - Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray carried Britain to the brink of a Davis Cup semi-final berth after they beat France in the doubles rubber to take a 2-1 lead ahead of Sunday’s reverse singles.

Andy shrugged off a hip injury following a tumble on the slick grass as the Murray brothers registered a 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) 6-1 victory over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Nicolas Mahut at a sun-kissed Queen’s Club in west London.

There had been some doubts whether the picturesque venue, renowned for being prim and proper, was the correct choice for hosting a Davis Cup tie.

However, a raucous crowd, draped in Union Jack flags and face paint, fervently roared on the Scottish brothers.

A nervous Britain were off the pace in the opening set and surrendered the early lead but, thereafter, were dominant and completed victory when Jamie smashed past his stranded opponents.

Tennis - Great Britain v France - Davis Cup World Group Quarter Final - Queen?s Club, London - 18/7/15 Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his doubles match Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

“I thought both of us served well apart from the first game when I was broken I don’t believe they had any break point until Jamie’s last service game,” a fired up Andy told the BBC.

Andy received treatment to his groin and hip following a slip during the third set but the double grand slam champion said he should be fit to compete in Sunday’s singles.

“It’s sore but there’s only one more match then I can rest after that,” the 28-year-old added.

“I’ll get patched-up and hopefully put on another good performance. They have such a strong team and I’ll need to play great tennis to win.”

Britain just need to win one of two singles matches against a strong French team -- which also includes Gilles Simon and Wimbledon semi-finalist Richard Gasquet -- to reach their first Davis Cup semi-final since 1981.

The winners will face either Kazakhstan or Australia in the semi-finals in September.