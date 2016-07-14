Murray to miss Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final

Britain Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England - 10/7/16 Great Britain's Andy Murray in action during the mens singles final against Canada's Milos Raonic. REUTERS/John Walton/Pool

(Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray will miss Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final clash against Serbia with captain Leon Smith naming Kyle Edmund and James Ward as his two singles players on Wednesday.

Murray was instrumental in helping Britain to their first Davis Cup victory for 79 years last November, but had suggested it was unlikely he would feature against Serbia, who are also missing their talisman Novak Djokovic.

In the doubles, Andy’s brother Jamie, ranked fifth in the world, will partner doubles specialist Dominic Inglot.

“This date is a real nightmare for everybody, not just for him (Andy Murray), because it’s not easy to change surface again,” Smith told reporters.

”I was hopeful last week that he would play but then he goes and wins Wimbledon and has Olympics and U.S. Open coming up and I hope he does well there also. As a team we are all delighted for him.

“I hope he comes out Thursday or Friday to support the team.”

World number 73 Daniel Evans, who was named in the initial squad, also missed out due to personal issues and a shoulder injury.

Murray has committed to playing at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where he will look to defend his title.

The quarter-finals will take place between July 15-17 at the Tasmajdan Stadium in Belgrade.