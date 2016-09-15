LONDON Andy Murray is ready for "one more big push" this week as he tries to steer defending champions Britain into the Davis Cup final.

Britain take on Argentina indoors in Glasgow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and world number two Murray, who spearheaded the team's charge last year, will again be key to their hopes.

An exhausting European summer that began with him reaching the French Open final, and then saw him win a second Wimbledon title and retain his Olympic crown, caught up with the Scot when he lost to Kei Nishikori in the U.S. Open quarter-finals.

But Murray is planning to be back at full throttle this weekend.

"I took a few days off after New York, then came here and I've been practicing since Sunday. I get a little break after I'm finished here so one more big push this weekend," he said.

"We want to try to do it again this year if possible. It's going to be hard but I want to win all the events I can. I want to try and finish the year as strong as possible.

"It's been the best year of my career so far and I hope I can keep it going," added Murray.

His clash with Juan Martin del Potro, the player he beat in a grueling Olympic final in Rio de Janiero last month, could be pivotal.

"He rarely players poor matches when he is fit and healthy. He is very solid, a great ball striker and he doesn't mind playing indoors. The conditions will be fine for him as well," said Murray who has a 29-2 Davis Cup singles record.

Croatia host France in the other semi-final in Zadar.

