Murray keen to play full role in Davis Cup defense

(Reuters) - Andy Murray remains committed to playing a full part in Great Britain’s Davis Cup defense despite the prospect of a packed schedule hampering the world number two’s chances of leading the side to a repeat triumph.

Murray was instrumental in ending Britain’s 79-year wait for the title that culminated with victory over Belgium in Ghent last November and he will be back on court for a first round tie against Japan in Birmingham on Friday.

Should his side advance past the Kei Nishikori-led Japan, Murray has pledged to play in a potential quarter-final against either Serbia or Kazakhstan that falls between Wimbledon and the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

“That’s the plan, but it’s hypothetical just now. Providing everything goes well, I would play in the Davis Cup, then have a little break and play Toronto and the Olympics, and potentially not play in Cincinnati,” Murray told the BBC.

“I’ve always enjoyed representing my country. Statistically I’ve played by far my best tennis when I’ve played for Great Britain.”

The 28-year-old sealed the Davis Cup title with a win over Belgium’s David Goffin, having contributed to 11 of Britain’s 12 winning rubbers in the World Group campaign.

Victory against Japan could see Murray pitted against ATP Tour rival and world number one Novak Djokovic should Serbia also advance.

