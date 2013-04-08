Canada clinches Davis Cup semi-final berth

Canada's Milos Raonic celebrates his win over Italy's Andreas Seppi in their Davis Cup quarter-final tennis match in Vancouver, British Columbia April 7, 2013. Raonic's win advances Canada to the semi-finals of the Davis Cup for the first time in Canadian history. REUTERS/Ben Nelms 9

(Reuters) - Canada clinched their place in the Davis Cup semi-finals for the first time when they grabbed an unassailable lead over Italy in Vancouver on Sunday.

Canada led 2-1 overnight and their top-ranked player Milos Raonic secured the victory for his team when he defeated Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-5 in the first reverse singles match.

Canada will now play away to Serbia in the semi-finals in mid-September after the Europeans beat the United States earlier on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Raonic has emerged as Canada’s trump card, winning both his singles matches against Italy.

He remains unbeaten in Davis Cup this year having also won both his matches in Canada’s surprise win over Spain in February.