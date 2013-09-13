FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Croatian teenager Coric gets lesson and praise from Murray
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 13, 2013 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

Croatian teenager Coric gets lesson and praise from Murray

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis player Andy Murray of Britain speaks during a news conference after Arthur Ashe Kids' Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

(Reuters) - Andy Murray tipped 16-year-old Croatian Borna Coric for a bright future after beating him 6-3 6-0 6-3 to give Britain a winning start in their Davis Cup World Group playoff tie on Friday.

Coric, who emulated world No. 3 Murray recently by winning the U.S. Open junior title, made the Wimbledon champion sweat in the first and third sets, showing some classy touches to keep his vastly more experienced opponent on his toes.

To the delight of the home fans in Umag, London-based Coric went 3-1 ahead in the third set, breaking the Briton’s serve with an audacious flicked winner after chasing down a drop shot, before Murray stepped up a gear clinch victory.

“The first five or six games were tough,” said Murray, who is playing Davis Cup for the first time in two years as Britain try to return to the World Group.

“He was solid, he fought for every point. When he gets physically stronger, he’s going to be a very tough player. The future is obviously very bright for him.”

Ivan Dodig, Croatia’s number one in the absence of Marin Cilic, leveled the tie with a straight-sets victory over Dan Evans, meaning Saturday’s doubles could be crucial.

Writing by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.