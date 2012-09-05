FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berdych to lead Czech Davis Cup team against Argentina
September 5, 2012 / 9:55 AM / 5 years ago

Berdych to lead Czech Davis Cup team against Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Nicolas Almagro of Spain in their men's singles match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York September 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

PRAGUE (Reuters) - World number seven Tomas Berdych will lead the Czech Davis Cup team in their semi-final clash against Argentina later this month.

Team captain Jaroslav Navratil also selected Radek Stepanek, Lukas Rosol and Ivo Minar on Wednesday for the tie in Buenos Aires on September 14-16.

The Czechs beat Argentina the last time they met in 2009 before losing in the final to Spain.

Last year’s runner-up Argentina will be without David Nalbandian in the semi-final because of injury. World number eight Juan Martin del Potro will instead lead the side.

The winner of the clay court tie will reach November’s final against either Spain or the United States, who clash in Gijon the same weekend.

Reporting by Jason Hovet. Editing by Patrick Johnston

