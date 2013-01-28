FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad back rules Stepanek out of Czech's Davis Cup opener
January 28, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Bad back rules Stepanek out of Czech's Davis Cup opener

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek reacts during their Davis Cup tennis tournament final match against Spain's Nicolas Almagro in Prague November 18, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A bad back has ruled Radek Stepanek, who helped lead the Czech Republic to the Davis Cup crown in 2012, out of the team’s first round tie with Switzerland this weekend.

Lukas Rosol is expected to move up to the number two spot while Ivo Minar will be added to the squad.

“I cannot take part with the guys, unfortunately I have a problem with my disc that I have to have an operation on,” Stepanek said in a video on the team’s Facebook page.

Stepanek, 34, and world number six Tomas Berdych led the Czechs to their first Davis Cup title as an independent nation in November.

Stepanek’s grueling four-set victory over Spain’s Nicolas Almagro clinched the title for the host nation.

The Czech team will start its 2013 campaign in Geneva against a Swiss team that will be without world number two Roger Federer.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Justin Palmer

