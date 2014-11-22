Federer and Wawrinka to play Davis Cup final doubles

LILLE France (Reuters) - Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Stan Wawrinka will pair up for Saturday’s doubles in the Davis Cup final against France, organizers said.

Switzerland captain Severin Luthi originally named Marco Chiudinelli and Michael Lammer as his doubles pair but had until one hour before the start of the match, which is scheduled for 1430 GMT/9:30 AM ET, to change his mind.

Richard Gasquet will team up with Julien Benneteau for France.

Federer and Wawrinka, who won the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, have lost the last four Davis Cup doubles matches they played together.

France and Switzerland are currently tied at 1-1 after Wawrinka beat Tsonga 6-1 3-6 6-3 6-2 and Gael Monfils upset Federer 6-1 6-4 6-3 on Friday.

Federer has been suffering from back problems, withdrawing from last Sunday’s ATP World Tour final against Novak Djokovic before missing training early this week on the clay of the Pierre Mauroy stadium, where the Davis Cup final is being played.