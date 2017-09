Davis Cup final draw

LILLE France (Reuters) - Draw for the Davis Cup final between France and Switzerland to be played from Friday to Sunday at Lille’s Pierre Mauroy stadium:

Friday

First singles (play starts at 8 AM ET):

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) v Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland)

Gael Monfils (France) v Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Saturday

Doubles (play starts at 9:30 AM ET):

Julien Benneteau/Richard Gasquet (France) v Marco Chiudinelli/Michael Lammer (Switzerland)

Sunday

Reverse singles (play starts at 7 AM ET):

Tsonga v Federer

Monfils v Wawrinka