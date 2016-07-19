FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Australia to host Slovakia in Davis Cup playoff
July 19, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Australia to host Slovakia in Davis Cup playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Lleyton Hewitt hits a shot during his second round match against Spain's David Ferrer at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 21, 2016.Jason O'Brien

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia will host Slovakia in a World Group playoff in September as they attempt to remain among the Davis Cup elite.

The 28-times champions, captained by Lleyton Hewitt, were beaten in the first round by the United States in March.

Other former champions in the playoffs include Switzerland, who travel to Uzbekistan, Germany who host Poland and Spain who are away to India.

The winners of September's eight playoffs start next year in the World Group.

In this year's semi-finals holders Britain are at home to Argentina in September while France travel to Croatia.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
