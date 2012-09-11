FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federer to play in Davis Cup tie
#Sports News
September 11, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Federer to play in Davis Cup tie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Roger Federer of Switzerland waits for a serve from Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic during their men's quarter-final match at the US Open tennis tournament in New York, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

ZURICH (Reuters) - Roger Federer has confirmed that he will play in Switzerland’s Davis Cup playoff tie away to Netherlands at the weekend, the Swiss Tennis Federation said on Tuesday.

Federer will join Stanislas Wawrinka, Marco Chiudinelli and debutant Henri Laaksonen as the Swiss try to keep their place in the world group.

Federer has made irregular Davis Cup appearances, playing 21 ties since 1999, and two years ago faced some rare criticism in his homeland when he pulled out of a tie in Kazakhstan at the last minute, shortly after the U.S. Open.

Without him, Switzerland were crushed 5-0 and lost their place in the world group.

Last year, Switzerland regained their place by beating Portugal and Australia, with Federer playing in both ties.

This year, Federer lost both rubbers in which he played - a singles and doubles - as Switzerland lost 5-0 to United States in the world group first round.

The Dutch host Switzerland in Amsterdam from Friday.

Reporting By Brian Homewood in Vienna; Editing by Clare Fallon

