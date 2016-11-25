Maradona cheers on Argentina in Davis Cup final

Croatia v Argentina - Davis Cup Final - Arena Zagreb, Croatia - 25/11/16 Diego Armando Maradona and his girlfrend Rocio Oliva react during the Croatia's Marin Cilic match against Argentina's Federico Delbonis.

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Former World Cup winner Diego Maradona arrived in the Zagreb Arena amid much fanfare to support Argentina in the Davis Cup final against hosts Croatia starting on Friday.

Cutting a relaxed figure and holding hands with his girlfriend Rocio Oliva, the Argentine soccer great was seated in the VIP box sporting his country's flag emblazoned with the words "The Maradona family is here".

Reporters and photographers crammed the section in the 15,000-seater venue to take photos, as hundreds of Argentine fans made their way in and hailed their hero with loud cheers.

Maradona guided Argentina to the 1986 World Cup title in Mexico, scoring a dazzling solo effort in a 2-1 quarter-final win over England regarded as one of the greatest goals in the competition's history.

Croatia, the 2005 Davis Cup winners, take on quadruple runners-up Argentina and home favorite Marin Cilic locks horns with Federico Delbonis in the opening singles.

Argentina's 2009 U.S. Open winner Juan Martin Del Potro clashes with big-serving Ivo Karlovic in the day's other singles match.