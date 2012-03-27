FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tsonga to lead France Davis Cup team against U.S
March 27, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 6 years ago

Tsonga to lead France Davis Cup team against U.S

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France reacts after hitting a return to Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina during men's singles quarter-final match at the Dubai Tennis Championships, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

PARIS (Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga will spearhead France’s challenge against the United States in their Davis Cup quarter-final at home next month, team captain Guy Forget announced on Tuesday.

World number six Tsonga was named alongside Julien Benneteau, Gael Monfils and Michael Llodra as Forget stuck with the team that beat Canada in the previous round, meaning that world number 16 Richard Gasquet again left out.

The tie will be played on clay at the Monte Carlo Country Club from April 6-8 before the Monte Carlo Masters.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

