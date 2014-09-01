Tsonga banks on home support to topple Czech champions in Davis Cup

Aug 30, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) returns a shot to Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) on the Grandstand Court on day six of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. REUTERS/Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY

(Reuters) - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga expects a raucous home crowd to help inspire France to a first Davis Cup final since 2010 when they meet holders Czech Republic at Roland Garros in Paris from September 12 to 14.

“We will give everything,” Tsonga told the Davis Cup website on Monday. “The crowd is something positive for us. They give us energy to push the limits on the court so it’s going to be positive to have these crowds behind us.”

Tsonga, 29, will lead the French team for the semi-final along with Julien Benneteau, Richard Gasquet and Gael Monfils, the French Tennis Federation announced.

Gilles Simon was included as reserve player in a five man squad under captain Arnaud Clement as France seek a first Davis Cup triumph since beating Australia in the 2001 final.

“It’s going to be a good moment in tennis at Roland Garros,” said Tsonga.

“It’s a good place to play a Davis Cup semi-final. We have a good opponent and it’s going to be one of the best moments in our careers.”

Tsonga warned that France will have to be at their best to progress.

“The biggest problem is they have won this competition two times now so they will not feel the pressure like we will feel it,” added the French number one.

Switzerland and Italy will contest the other semi-final in Geneva.