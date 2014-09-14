FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France wraps up Czech Republic tie with 4-1 win
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 14, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

France wraps up Czech Republic tie with 4-1 win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(From L, visible faces) French team captain Arnaud Clement, Julien Benneteau, Michael Llodra and Gilles Simon react after their victory over Czech Republic in the semi-final of the Davis Cup at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France wrapped up their Davis Cup semi-final tie against holders Czech Republic 4-1 on Sunday, a day after securing their final spot on home soil.

Julien Benneteau lost 6-4 6-3 to Jiri Vesely before Gael Monfils beat Lukas Rosol 5-7 6-4 7-5 in the reverse singles at Roland Garros.

Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga secured the winning point in Saturday’s doubles by beating Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1.

On Friday, Gasquet defeated Berdych 6-3 6-2 6-3 while Tsonga defeated Rosol 6-2 6-2 6-3.

Les Bleus will take on Switerland in the final at home on Nov. 21-23.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.