France wraps up Czech Republic tie with 4-1 win

(From L, visible faces) French team captain Arnaud Clement, Julien Benneteau, Michael Llodra and Gilles Simon react after their victory over Czech Republic in the semi-final of the Davis Cup at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris September 14, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France wrapped up their Davis Cup semi-final tie against holders Czech Republic 4-1 on Sunday, a day after securing their final spot on home soil.

Julien Benneteau lost 6-4 6-3 to Jiri Vesely before Gael Monfils beat Lukas Rosol 5-7 6-4 7-5 in the reverse singles at Roland Garros.

Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga secured the winning point in Saturday’s doubles by beating Radek Stepanek and Tomas Berdych 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(5) 6-1.

On Friday, Gasquet defeated Berdych 6-3 6-2 6-3 while Tsonga defeated Rosol 6-2 6-2 6-3.

Les Bleus will take on Switerland in the final at home on Nov. 21-23.