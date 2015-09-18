FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Clement sacked as France Davis Cup captain
September 18, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Clement sacked as France Davis Cup captain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Great Britain v France - Davis Cup World Group Quarter Final - Queen's Club, London. 15/7/15. France captain Arnaud Clement during practice. Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

PARIS (Reuters) - Davis Cup captain Arnaud Clement has been sacked following France’s quarter-final defeat against Britain, the French federation (FFT) said on Friday.

“(The federation) has acknowledged the difficulties of the captain to ... get the best out of the best players,” the FFT said in a statement.

Clement, who took Les Bleus to the 2014 final, had a contract until the end of the 2016 season.

Cedric Pioline and Yannick Noah, the last French man to win a grand slam title in 1983 at the French Open, are among the favorites to take over from Clement.

Clement, who won the Davis Cup as a player in 2001, started his stint as captain in 2013.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

