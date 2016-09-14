World number eight Gael Monfils has been ruled out of France's Davis Cup semi-final against Croatia in Zadar because of a knee injury, the French tennis federation said on Wednesday.
The U.S. Open semi-finalist is replaced by Richard Gasquet, who will play in Friday's singles along with Lucas Pouille.
France were already without the injured Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
Britain host Argentina in the other semi-final.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
