Fish, Monfils out of France vs U.S. Davis Cup tie
April 2, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

Fish, Monfils out of France vs U.S. Davis Cup tie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mardy Fish of the U.S. returns a shot to Nicolas Almagro of Spain in their men's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Sullivan

PARIS (Reuters) - World number nine Mardy Fish has pulled out of the United States’ Davis Cup quarter-final against France, who will be without world number 14 Gael Monfils for this week’s tie.

Fish had a health scare on Thursday in Miami after suffering extreme fatigue and was told by doctors to rest, the U.S. Tennis Association said on their website (www.usta.com) on Monday.

World number 66 Ryan Harrison replaces Fish in the squad.

Monfils misses out with a stomach injury so Gilles Simon comes in, the French tennis federation said in a statement.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra are the other players already in the side for the tie starting on Friday on the clay courts at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Reporting by Julien Pretot and Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez

