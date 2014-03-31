FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Gasquet out of Davis Cup quarter-finals
March 31, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Injured Gasquet out of Davis Cup quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar 21, 2014; Miami, FL, USA; Richard Gasquet hits a forehand against Alejandro Gonzalez (not pictured) on day five of the Sony Open at Crandon Tennis Center. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

PARIS (Reuters) - Richard Gasquet has pulled out of France’s Davis Cup quarter-final tie against Germany this week with a lower back injury, the French federation said on Monday.

The FFT said in a statement that captain Arnaud Clement called up Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Michael Llodra to make up for the absence of Gasquet, who requires eight days of rest.

Clement, who also called up Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Julien Benneteau and Gael Monfils, has until Thursday’s draw to name his final team.

Germany are already without Tommy Haas and Florian Mayer, who are both injured, for the tie taking place in Nancy, Eastern France from Friday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
