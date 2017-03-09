Baseball: U.S. top Colombia in 10, Cuba edge Australia
Pitching dominated a tense 3-2 U.S. win over Colombia in Miami on Friday, settled by a 10th-inning, walk-off single by Adam Jones that ignited an emotional celebration by the Americans.
LONDON Davis Cup matches are set to be played as best of three sets instead of five in future as part of reforms endorsed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
The ITF said a meeting of its board of directors in Indian Wells had unanimously backed reforms for both the Davis Cup and Fed Cup.
"Further discussions on the implementation of best-of-three-sets matches across either two or three days are continuing with all stakeholders," it added.
The recommendations will be put to the ITF's annual meeting in Vietnam in August, with all changes requiring a formal vote of approval.
Leading players have called for changes to streamline the format of a team tournament run throughout the year.
"I think they should cut it down to two days, best-of-three (sets). Have two singles and one doubles, those kind of things," world number two Novak Djokovic said in November.
Top players have often skipped Davis Cup ties, especially when they are scheduled soon after the conclusion of a two-week grand slam tournament, as they feel it can be too taxing to fit it into their ATP Tour schedules.
Angelique Kerber, who will reclaim the world number one ranking on Monday, breezed to a 6-2 6-1 second-round victory over fellow German Andrea Petkovic at the BNP Paribas Open on Saturday.
Canadian Adam Hadwin has already broken 60 on the PGA Tour, and now he stands on the verge of his first victory after taking a four-stroke third-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Florida on Saturday.