Indian body accepts most of Davis Cup demands

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s tennis authorities have agreed to accept most of the demands made by its regular Davis Cup players who had threatened to boycott next month’s home tie against South Korea.

Eight top players, excluding Leander Paes, submitted a list of requirements to the All India Tennis Association (AITA) with a veiled threat to snub the regional first round tie in New Delhi from February 1-3 if no action was taken.

On Sunday AITA agreed to their demands for a new coach, a higher share of prize money and the players’ involvement in the choice of venues for ties.

In a letter addressed to the players, which was also made available to the media, AITA said it has asked the government to appoint a qualified doctor and a fulltime physiotherapist for the players.

The governing body, however, rejected a request to change the captain and decided to retain S.P. Misra to lead the team.