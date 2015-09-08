Bad boy Kyrgios left out of Australia Davis Cup team

Nick Kyrgios of Australia hits a return to Andy Murray of Britain during their first round match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif. Picture Supplied by Action Images

LONDON (Reuters) - Tennis ‘bad boy’ Nick Kyrgios has been left out of his country’s Davis Cup semi-final against Britain in Glasgow next week to focus on his “personal and professional” development, captain Wally Masur said on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old, accused of not trying during a match at Wimbledon this year and handed a 28-day suspended ban by the ATP after making lewd suggestions about the girlfriend of opponent Stanislas Wawrinka during a match in Montreal last month, is his country’s second-ranked player at number 37 in the world.

Bernard Tomic, who also has a chequered disciplinary record, Lleyton Hewitt, Sam Groth and teenager Thanasi Kokkinakis will make up Wally Masur’s team.

“After some good healthy discussion with Nick and his team we have agreed on a plan to help him develop all aspects of his game and ensure a long and successful future in the sport,” Masur said in a statement.

“Next week’s tie has come a bit too soon for him and he is not in that plan.”