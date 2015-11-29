Most emotional win yet, says British Davis Cup hero Murray

Great Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after beating Belgium's David Goffin to win the Davis Cup. Action Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff Livepic

GHENT, Belgium (Reuters) - Clinching the decisive point to give Britain their first Davis Cup title for 79 years was more emotional than any of his other career highlights, Andy Murray said on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has been Britain’s talisman throughout a remarkable run to the final and he finished the job in style with a straight sets victory over Belgium’s David Goffin in Ghent to secure an unassailable 3-1 lead.

“It’s obviously an amazing feeling. You know, I imagine it will take a few days before it really sinks in,” the world number two, who ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a Wimbledon men’s champion in 2013, told reporters at the Flanders Expo.

”I probably haven’t been as emotional as that after a match that I’ve won.

“I’ve been pretty upset having lost matches before. But I’d say that’s probably the most emotional I’ve been after a win.”

Murray had to be at his best throughout a high-quality contest and finally ended some spirited Goffin resistance with a lobbed winner after nearly three hours, collapsing to the red clay before being buried under a mass of team mates.

Modestly Murray paid tribute to his team mates afterwards, pointing out that Britain’s rise from the depths began before he returned to the fold in 2013.

Yet his eight singles wins in this year’s campaign that included victories over heavyweights the U.S., France and Australia, are the reason Britain are celebrating a 10th title.

Only two other players, John McEnroe and Mats Wilander, have ever won eight singles matches in a Davis Cup year, and unlike Murray‘s, not all were in live rubbers.

“To have won all of the singles matches I played this year is great. I‘m glad I was able to help the team,” he said.

“There’s only been I think two players that had won eight singles. So to do that is obviously nice. It doesn’t happen too often. I‘m proud of that.”

Murray, a keen boxing fan, revealed he had spent the night before watching fellow Britain Tyson Fury win the heavyweight crown by beating reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko.

”I managed to find a stream of the boxing online and I watched it,“ he said. ”I always get a bit nervous watching boxing, especially watching heavyweights.

“It probably wasn’t the smartest thing for me to do.”

Not that captain Leon Smith was too concerned.

“What he’s managed to do for this team is astonishing, to post that many wins in one year,” he said.

“He’s put his whole body, his whole mind on the line every single time for the team. Really it’s incredible. We’re all grateful and proud of him.”