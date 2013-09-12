Croatian 16-year-old ready to take on Murray

(Reuters) - It will be a battle of U.S. Open junior champions past and present when Andy Murray faces 16-year-old Borna Coric in Britain’s opening singles rubber against Croatia in a World Group playoff tie on Friday.

Coric, who lifted the boys trophy at Flushing Meadows last week, will get a glimpse of what a launch pad winning the U.S. Open junior title can be when he faces Wimbledon champion Murray in Umag.

On paper a match between world number three Murray, who captured the boys crown in New York in 2004, and a teenage tyro who has never played a best of five-set match looks like a mismatch but Coric is relishing the opportunity.

”I don’t think I can win - only if he injures himself,“ London-based Coric told the BBC about his debut match in the team event. ”It’s going to be tough.

“It’s unbelievable to play for my country. When I was eight or nine we won the Davis Cup - I was watching on the TV and hoping one day I‘m going to play there.”

Coric was brought into the Croatia squad because number one Marin Cilic and third-ranked Ivo Karlovic were unavailable.

The claycourt tie takes place from Friday to Sunday, with the winning country qualifying for the World Group.