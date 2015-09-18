FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal wins on return to national duty for Spain
September 18, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

Nadal wins on return to national duty for Spain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain during his Davis Cup tennis match against Denmark in Odense, Denmark September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Cilius/Scanpix Denmark

BARCELONA (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal returned to Davis Cup action for the first time in two years on Friday with his victory putting Spain ahead in a Group One relegation playoff against Denmark.

The 14-times grand slam champion, short of form and beaten in the third round of the U.S. Open by Fabio Fognini, overcame world number 909 Mikael Torpegaard 6-4 6-3 6-2.

The 29-year-old’s last appearance was against Ukraine in 2013, since when the five-times champions have tumbled out of the World Group, and he was joined by David Ferrer as Spain established a 2-0 lead on day one.

Nadal did not have things all his own way against Torpegaard, who had three break points to take a 5-4 lead in the opening set before Nadal regained control.

In the World Group playoffs, Switzerland’s big guns Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka helped their country into a 2-0 lead against the Netherlands, although Wawrinka was given a huge scare before beating Thiemo de Bakker in five sets.

Nadal’s U.S. Open conqueror Fognini beat Russian teenager Andrey Rublev to leave Italy tied at 1-1 after the first day of their World Group playoff in Irkutsk.

The United States, 32-times champions, were locked at 1-1 with Uzbekistan after Steve Johnson lost a five-setter to Denis Istomin before Jack Sock leveled things up with victory over Farrukh Dustov in Tashkent.

Reporting by Tim Hanlon, additional reporting by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
