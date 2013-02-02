Czechs and Swiss play longest ever Davis Cup match

Tomas Berdych (L) of the Czech Republic and his team mate Lukas Rosol (2nd L) shake hands with Stanislas Wawrinka (2R) and Marco Chiudinelli (R) of Switzerland after winning their Davis Cup world group round 1 tennis doubles match at Palexpo in Geneva February 2, 2013. With a duration of seven hours and one minute, the match was the longest in Davis Cup history. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

GENEVA (Reuters) - Czech Republic and Switzerland played out the longest ever Davis Cup match on Saturday when their doubles rubber lasted just over seven hours before the visitors won 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-7 24-22.

Tomas Berdych and Lukas Rosol beat Swiss pair Stanislas Wawrinka and Marco Chiudinelli to give the holders a 2-1 lead in their world group, first round match in seven hours two minutes, beating the previous record of six hours and 22 minutes.