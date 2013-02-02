Czechs and Swiss play longest ever Davis Cup match

GENEVA (Reuters) - Czech Republic and Switzerland played out the longest ever Davis Cup match on Saturday when their doubles rubber lasted just over seven hours before the visitors won 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-7 24-22.
Tomas Berdych and Lukas Rosol beat Swiss pair Stanislas Wawrinka and Marco Chiudinelli to give the holders a 2-1 lead in their world group, first round match in seven hours two minutes, beating the previous record of six hours and 22 minutes.
