FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Djokovic takes Troicki's place in doubles v Croatia
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 7, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Djokovic takes Troicki's place in doubles v Croatia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their semi-final match at the ATP Championships tennis tournament in Dubai, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

KRALJEVO, Serbia (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has replaced Viktor Troicki as Nenad Zimonjic’s partner for Serbia in Saturday’s doubles against Croatia in their Davis Cup world group first-round tie, the International Tennis Federation said.

Serbia, the 2010 winners, are 2-0 up after Djokovic enjoyed a straight-sets win over Mate Delic in Friday’s opening singles before Troicki fought back from two sets down to beat 18-year old Borna Coric.

Although Troicki was initially named to play alongside Zimonjic and said he was fit after a grueling clash with Coric, Serbia coach Bogdan Obradovic opted for Djokovic who blew away Delic in just 89 minutes.

Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.