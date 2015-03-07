Djokovic takes Troicki's place in doubles v Croatia

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Tomas Berdych of Czech Republic during their semi-final match at the ATP Championships tennis tournament in Dubai, February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

KRALJEVO, Serbia (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic has replaced Viktor Troicki as Nenad Zimonjic’s partner for Serbia in Saturday’s doubles against Croatia in their Davis Cup world group first-round tie, the International Tennis Federation said.

Serbia, the 2010 winners, are 2-0 up after Djokovic enjoyed a straight-sets win over Mate Delic in Friday’s opening singles before Troicki fought back from two sets down to beat 18-year old Borna Coric.

Although Troicki was initially named to play alongside Zimonjic and said he was fit after a grueling clash with Coric, Serbia coach Bogdan Obradovic opted for Djokovic who blew away Delic in just 89 minutes.