Djokovic to make Davis Cup return for Serbia

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbia’s world number one Novak Djokovic will return to Davis Cup action after a season’s absence when he leads his country against Croatia in the first round in March, he said on Wednesday.

“Novak returns to the Serbia Davis Cup team for the first-round tie against Croatia from March 6-8,” said Djokovic’s official website (www.novakdjokovic.com).

Djokovic, who steered Serbia to the 2010 Davis Cup title, skipped the tournament last season after Serbia fell short in the 2013 final against the Czech Republic, losing 3-2 in Belgrade despite Djokovic winning both his singles rubbers.

The 27-year old finished top of the 2014 world rankings after winning the season-ending ATP World Tour Final in London, which Switzerland’s world number two Roger Federer forfeited on Sunday due to a back injury.