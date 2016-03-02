Djokovic hopeful will play in Serbia's Davis Cup clash v Kazakhstan

Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns the ball to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during their match at the ATP Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic was upbeat about his prospects of leading Serbia against Kazakhstan in this weekend’s Davis Cup tie, after pulling out of a tournament last week with an eye infection.

The world number one retired from the Dubai Championships quarter-final against Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Thursday, but said he was on track to take part in the tricky first round home tie against last year’s quarter-finalists.

“All is going well regarding my recovery and I am optimistic about playing in the tie,” Djokovic, who appeared without the protective glasses he had worn since the problem appeared, told a news conference.

“I was very sceptical about playing at first, but I still have two days left to adapt to the light and other indoor conditions and hopefully I will be OK.”

Serbia won its first Davis Cup title in 2010 at the bigger Kombank Arena but will play the Friday-Sunday tie at Belgrade’s 7,000-seater Pionir Hall, known for generating an electric atmosphere.

“We must not underestimate Kazakhstan as they are a team comprising top-quality players and have come here devoid of any pressure because we are the favorites.”

Victory could see Djokovic pitted against ATP Tour rival and world number two Andy Murray in the second round, should holders Britain overcome Japan.