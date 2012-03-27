Ferrer back in Spain team for Austria clash

David Ferrer of Spain hits a return to compatriot Fernando Verdasco during the men's singles final match at the Acapulco International Mexican Open tennis tournament in Acapulco March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MADRID (Reuters) - Top-ranked Spain have world number five David Ferrer back in the side for their Davis Cup World Group quarter-final at home to Austria next month, captain Alex Corretja announced on Tuesday.

Ferrer, who missed the win over Kazakhstan in the previous round, joins Nicolas Almagro, Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez in the team for the April 6-8 tie in Marina d‘Or as Spain chase a fourth title in five years.

World number two Rafa Nadal has said he will not play in the Davis Cup this year as the calendar is too congested due to the Olympic Games.