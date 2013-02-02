Isner, Querrey serve up 2-0 lead for U.S. over Brazil

John Isner of the U.S. hits a return to Brazil's Thiago Alves during their Davis Cup tennis match in Jacksonville, Florida February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Daron Dean

(Reuters) - John Isner and Sam Querrey used their big serves to blast the United States into a commanding 2-0 lead over Brazil in their Davis Cup World group first round tie on Friday.

Isner sat out the Australian Open with a knee injury but the world number 16 reported fit for duty and recorded a routine 6-3 7-6 6-3 victory over Thiago Alves after Querrey began the day by brushing past Brazilian number one Thomaz Bellucci 6-3 6-4 6-4.

Using his booming serve to full advantage on the lightning quick Jacksonville hardcourts, Isner pounded 32 aces past his overwhelmed Brazilian opponent to leave the U.S. one win away from advancing to the last eight.

The United States, who have won the competition a record 32 times, were back on home turf in Florida after playing all their ties away last year.

The 20th ranked Querrey provided the early fireworks and, firing down 15 aces at Brazilian lefty Bellucci, was in full control throughout his match.

“I thought I served great today the whole day,” Querrey, who never faced a break point, said. “This is my first home tie. These Davis Cup weeks are so much fun.”

The spotlight now shifts to Saturday for a showdown between Australian Open champions Bob and Mike Bryan and Brazil’s Marcelo Melo and Bruno Soares.

The top-ranked Americans, however, can expect a tough test from the Brazilians who hold a 2-1 edge in head-to-head meetings.