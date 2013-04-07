FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Djokovic leads Serbia past U.S
April 7, 2013 / 11:56 PM / 4 years ago

Injured Djokovic leads Serbia past U.S

Matt Cronin

1 Min Read

Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return to Sam Querrey of the U.S. during their Davis Cup singles quarter-final match in Boise, Idaho, April 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

BOISE, Idaho (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic overcame an early ankle injury to lift Serbia to a Davis Cup quarter-finals victory over the United States with a comprehensive 7-5 6-7 6-1 6-0 victory over Sam Querrey on Sunday.

“It’s very strong emotion when you play for your country. I guess that’s the biggest reason why I kept playing,” Djokovic told reporters. “It meant a lot to me personally and the whole team and the nation, and we are very glad to be in semi-finals again.”

Serbia won the tie 3-1, with Djokovic grabbing two of those victories.

Editing by Gene Cherry

