Czech Republic's Radek Stepanek reacts during their Davis Cup tennis tournament final match against Spain's Nicolas Almagro in Prague November 18, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Republic beat holders Spain 3-2 to win the Davis Cup when Radek Stepanek overcame Nicolas Almagro 6-4 7-6 3-6 6-3 in the final rubber on Sunday.

The victory handed the Czechs a rare double as the first country in 22 years to win the Davis Cup and Fed Cup team trophies for men and women respectively in the same year.