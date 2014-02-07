FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Del Potro to return in Amsterdam after wrist trouble
February 7, 2014 / 3:55 PM / 4 years ago

Del Potro to return in Amsterdam after wrist trouble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina raises the winner's trophy after he won his final match against Switzerland's Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - World number four Juan Martin del Potro will defend his Rotterdam ATP title next week after a 20-day break to recover from a wrist injury, a spokesperson for the Argentine said in a statement.

Having won the Sydney Open, Del Potro was among the favorites for the Australian Open last month but was upset in the second round and went straight to the United states to see a wrist specialist.

“The wrist (recovery) evolved according to Doctor Richard Berger’s forecast. After a gradual return to full practice, Del Potro can confirm his participation in the Rotterdam tournament where he will defend the title,” the statement read.

The 2009 U.S. Open champion has suffered from problems with both his wrists during his career.

Berger performed surgery on his right wrist in 2010 with the 25-year-old missing most of that season.

Reporting by Luis Ampuero; Writing by Rex Gowar in London; Editing by Toby Davis

