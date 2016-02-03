Del Potro to make comeback at Delray Beach this month

Argentina's tennis player Juan Martin Del Potro, who underwent an operation on his left wrist last June, cheers Argentina's Federico Delbonis during his Davis Cup tennis match against Serbia's Viktor Troicki in Buenos Aires, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro announced another comeback on Wednesday after almost a year out with a left wrist injury.

The 27-year-old former world number four, who won the U.S. Open in 2009, used social media to announce he would be returning to the circuit at Delray Beach on Feb. 15.

The 2011 Delray Beach champion added that the “uncertainty and bad things I have lived through even made me think of giving up.”

Del Potro, who has lost many months to injuries to both wrists that required surgery three times since 2010, the third time last June, warned fans not to expect too much immediately after his comeback.

“I know you are anxious to see me play, but I ask you for patience because it’s going to be my first tournament and part of the rehabilitation is to return to the circuit,” he said.

Del Potro last played at Miami last March. He had reached the Sydney quarter-finals then pulled out of the Australian Open with pain in his wrist, came back at Miami and lost in the opening round.

"Juan Martin has always had Delray Beach in his comeback plans, and we're happy to know that it's come to fruition. We are rooting for him to be able to overcome his injury and hope he will have a successful comeback," tournament director Mark Baron told the ATP Tour website (www.atpworldtour.com).